(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's geological holding RosGeo said on Wednesday that its subsidiary had completed the integrated geophysical surveys in preparation of geological and geophysical data for substantiating the need to expand the external boundaries of Russia's Arctic continental shelf in the UN Commission.

The surveys were conducted in the northern part of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian Sea of the Arctic Ocean by research vessel Akademic Lazarev, belonging to RosGeo's subsidiary Sevmorneftegeofizika.

"ROSGEO has promptly and efficiently performed the important national task. The materials acquired during the surveys will be used to define the external border of the Russian continental shelf. In addition, an initial assessment of oil and gas potential of the surveyed area will be carried out on the basis of our work result," RosGeo CEO Sergey Gorkov said, as quoted in the press release.

The "uniquely favorable ice situation" in the Arctic this summer allowed the geological holding to conduct offshore surveys in high latitudes, where the ocean surface is usually covered with ice.

"The purpose of the surveys is the specification of the geological structure of the junction zone-margin offshore structures of the Eastern Arctic seas and the transition to the Arctic basin in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean. Upon completion of the field season the experts of ROSGEO will perform the digital processing and interpretation of the data acquired during the field surveys, as well as the historical seismic data in the scope exceeding 6000 linear km," the press release read on.

Back in 2015, Russia submitted to the UN Commission a revised request to expand its Arctic shelf toward the underwater Lomonosov Ridge and other geological regions that are rich in hydrocarbons.