UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's RosGeo Completed Survey In Preparation Of Data For Expanding Russian Arctic Shelf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russia's RosGeo Completed Survey in Preparation of Data for Expanding Russian Arctic Shelf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's geological holding RosGeo said on Wednesday that its subsidiary had completed the integrated geophysical surveys in preparation of geological and geophysical data for substantiating the need to expand the external boundaries of Russia's Arctic continental shelf in the UN Commission.

The surveys were conducted in the northern part of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian Sea of the Arctic Ocean by research vessel Akademic Lazarev, belonging to RosGeo's subsidiary Sevmorneftegeofizika.

"ROSGEO has promptly and efficiently performed the important national task. The materials acquired during the surveys will be used to define the external border of the Russian continental shelf. In addition, an initial assessment of oil and gas potential of the surveyed area will be carried out on the basis of our work result," RosGeo CEO Sergey Gorkov said, as quoted in the press release.

The "uniquely favorable ice situation" in the Arctic this summer allowed the geological holding to conduct offshore surveys in high latitudes, where the ocean surface is usually covered with ice.

"The purpose of the surveys is the specification of the geological structure of the junction zone-margin offshore structures of the Eastern Arctic seas and the transition to the Arctic basin in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean. Upon completion of the field season the experts of ROSGEO will perform the digital processing and interpretation of the data acquired during the field surveys, as well as the historical seismic data in the scope exceeding 6000 linear km," the press release read on.

Back in 2015, Russia submitted to the UN Commission a revised request to expand its Arctic shelf toward the underwater Lomonosov Ridge and other geological regions that are rich in hydrocarbons.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Oil Border Gas 2015

Recent Stories

Preparations underway for the smooth launch of Ora ..

3 minutes ago

Pak, Kashmiri children brilliant by birth: Masood ..

7 minutes ago

Every street, corner should be turned into Kashmir ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: Saudi Arabia is Leading the G20 Summ ..

7 minutes ago

Lawmakers call to end child marriage in Punjab

17 minutes ago

Concerned over online rules, Asia Internet Coaliti ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.