Russia's Rosgeologia Says Signed Geological Exploration Deal With Saudi ARGAS

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:37 PM

State-owned Russian holding company Rosgeologia (RosGeo) announced on Monday that it had made a deal with the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company to cooperate in the area of geological exploration in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) State-owned Russian holding company Rosgeologia (RosGeo) announced on Monday that it had made a deal with the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company to cooperate in the area of geological exploration in Saudi Arabia.

"JSC RosGeo and Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS, Saudi Arabia) signed a cooperation agreement during the International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC-2021. The agreement was signed by Director General - Chairman of the board of RosGeo Sergey Gorkov and ARGAS Chief Executive Officer Moath Al Rawi," Rosgeologia said in a statement.

The deal includes conducting naval, surface and transit geophysical operations, as well as the geological exploration of solid minerals, including electric and magnetic prospecting, airborne and gravimetric surveys.

The sides also agreed on geological mapping, geochemical and engineering research, and joint operations in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

According to Rosgeologia, Gorkov and Rawi met in October during a visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to Saudi Arabia, discussing bilateral initiatives related to the search for solid minerals and the possibility of participating in additional study on the geological basis for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Arab country.

