MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor reported to Sputnik on Monday 76 legal violations upon elections committed by different domestic media during last week's parliamentary elections.

"The materials are being evaluated by the electoral commissions.

In case the violations are confirmed, protocols on administrative cases will be drawn up against the culprits," the watchdog said in a statement.

Which media flouted the law was not specified.

Under Russian law, legal entities face administrative fines of up to 100,000 rubles ($1,362) for violation of the law upon elections.

Russian parliamentary elections ran from Friday til Sunday in all regions of the country.