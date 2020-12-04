UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roskomnadzor Sends Letter To Facebook Demanding Lift Of Baltnews Portal Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Roskomnadzor Sends Letter to Facebook Demanding Lift of Baltnews Portal Block

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent a letter to Facebook demanding that the social media platform lift the block placed on Baltnews, a Russian-language news portal that operates in the Baltic states, the watchdog's press office said on Friday.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Facebook Inc. demanding the lifting of restrictions on Russian media agency Baltnews' ability to distribute information on the social network Facebook as soon as possible. The agency's account was blocked without explanation at an earlier date," the press office said.

The watchdog also noted the inadmissibility of censoring Russian media outlets, adding that such practices violate principles concerning the free distribution of information and users' unhindered access to it.

The news portal announced on Thursday morning that its page on Facebook had been blocked without a reason being given.

Later in the day, Sputnik reported that employees of both Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia had been charged with violating the EU's sanctions regime on Russia, and were later released on condition that they would not leave the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Latvia's crackdown on Russian-speaking journalists. In a statement published on Thursday, the ministry said that the Latvian government was violating the right to freedom of expression, a foundational principle of democratic societies.

The ministry added that the EU sanctions cited by Latvia concern only the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Dmitry Kiselev, and cannot apply to all entities that work with the agency.

Editor-in-chief of both Rossiya Segodnya and RT, Margarita Simonyan, has expressed her hope that the Russian government will respond to the charges filed against Russian-speaking journalists.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Latvia Media All Government

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

11 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

40 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

54 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

1 hour ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

1 hour ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.