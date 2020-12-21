UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosneft Aims To Cut Emissions 30% By 2035, Look Into Environment-Friendly Fuel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian oil company Rosneft on Monday said it would aim to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions 30 percent by 2035 and would look into environmentally-safe types of fuel, such as hydrogen.

"As part of the Plan on hydrocarbon management, the company will focus on decreasing emissions during prospecting and extracting by 30 percent by 2035 and preventing the emission of 20 million tonnes CO2 equivalent of greenhouse gases," the company said in a press release.

The company will consider switching from traditional electricity sources to renewable and low-hydrocarbon energy sources.

"As we understand the need to lower emissions from the use of the company's products, we continue implementing our program for establishing fuel stations with compressed natural gas and we are considering projects for production of new environment-friendly fuel types, such as hydrogen, biofuel and environment-safe aviation fuel," the company said.

