MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian state oil firm Rosneft has so far conducted around a quarter of a million COVID-19 tests for its employees and has developed a plan in case a large number of infections occur, CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"More than 245,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out.

The number of employees working remotely has been maximized where possible without compromising production. The company has developed measures in case of a worsening epidemiological situation," Sechin told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sechin went on to detail that up to 137 observatories have been set up at several of the company's worker settlements with a cumulative capacity to quarantine 17,000 workers arriving or leaving rotations at oil wells.