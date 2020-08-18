UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Conducted Over 245,000 COVID-19 Tests On Workers - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

Russia's Rosneft Conducted Over 245,000 COVID-19 Tests on Workers - CEO

Russian state oil firm Rosneft has so far conducted around a quarter of a million COVID-19 tests for its employees and has developed a plan in case a large number of infections occur, CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian state oil firm Rosneft has so far conducted around a quarter of a million COVID-19 tests for its employees and has developed a plan in case a large number of infections occur, CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"More than 245,000 tests for coronavirus have been carried out.

The number of employees working remotely has been maximized where possible without compromising production. The company has developed measures in case of a worsening epidemiological situation," Sechin told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sechin went on to detail that up to 137 observatories have been set up at several of the company's worker settlements with a cumulative capacity to quarantine 17,000 workers arriving or leaving rotations at oil wells.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan Al Mazrouei highlights importance of UAE’ ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts construction work on three more pedestr ..

2 minutes ago

England's women's cricket team seek new opponent a ..

2 minutes ago

First aid to be ensured with for mourners on Muhar ..

2 minutes ago

Arctic sea ice melting faster than forecast

2 minutes ago

Medium to high floods in Nullahs of Rivers Chenab, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.