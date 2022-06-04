(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The Arbitration Court of Moscow has registered the claim of Russian energy giant Rosneft against US-based media publisher Forbes Media LLC, according to the information in the arbitration cases file.

The lawsuit was filed with the court on June 2, but it has not been accepted for a hearing yet. The court materials contain neither the subject of action nor the grounds of the lawsuit yet.

The case has been assigned to judge Anna Mischenko who specializes in cases concerning the issues of intellectual property rights and protection of business reputation.

Sputnik has no comments from either party at the moment.