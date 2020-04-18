The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is engaged in an "active deliberation" of the Russian oil company Rosneft's decision to sell its assets in Venezuela, OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is engaged in an "active deliberation" of the Russian oil company Rosneft's decision to sell its assets in Venezuela, OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday.

"These reports on Rosneft's acquisition or deal with PDVSA as well as the upcoming authorization extension for US companies that operate on Venezuela, those items remain under active deliberation," Gacki said when asked about the Treasury Department's position on Rosneft's divestment of Venezuelan assets to a Russian holding company

Asked further whether the Russian holding company will be target for US derivative sanctions, Gacki said, "When OFAC takes action you will know about it, but I cannot speak to it as of this time."

"

In March, Rosneft said that it was stopping all activities in Venezuela and selling all of the relevant assets to a company fully owned by the Russian government for which the company will receive 9.6 percent of its own shares.

In February, the United States introduced sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft Trading and accused it of supplying Venezuelan oil to foreign markets and thus supporting Venezuela's government. Washington considers the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro as not being legitimate.

On March 12, the United States also sanctioned another subsidiary, TNK Trading, claiming it was moving oil instead of the previously sanctioned Rosneft Trading.