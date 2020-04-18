UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Sale Of Venezuelan Assets Under Active Deliberation By US - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:25 AM

Russia's Rosneft Sale of Venezuelan Assets Under Active Deliberation by US - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is engaged in an "active deliberation" of the Russian oil company Rosneft's decision to sell its assets in Venezuela, OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is engaged in an "active deliberation" of the Russian oil company Rosneft's decision to sell its assets in Venezuela, OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said on Friday.

"These reports on Rosneft's acquisition or deal with PDVSA as well as the upcoming authorization extension for US companies that operate on Venezuela, those items remain under active deliberation," Gacki said when asked about the Treasury Department's position on Rosneft's divestment of Venezuelan assets to a Russian holding company

Asked further whether the Russian holding company will be target for US derivative sanctions, Gacki said, "When OFAC takes action you will know about it, but I cannot speak to it as of this time.

"

In March, Rosneft said that it was stopping all activities in Venezuela and selling all of the relevant assets to a company fully owned by the Russian government for which the company will receive 9.6 percent of its own shares.

In February, the United States introduced sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft Trading and accused it of supplying Venezuelan oil to foreign markets and thus supporting Venezuela's government. Washington considers the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro as not being legitimate.

On March 12, the United States also sanctioned another subsidiary, TNK Trading, claiming it was moving oil instead of the previously sanctioned Rosneft Trading.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Company Oil United States Venezuela February March Market All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

28 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

US Looking at Allowances for Support Services to D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.