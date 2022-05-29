MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russian energy giant Rosneft has said that it does not own any assets in Ukraine following the Ukrainian Security Service claims about blocking activities of one of Rosneft's companies and initiating an arrest of its assets in the country.

"The company (Rosneft) has been surprised to learn about Ukraine arresting assets that allegedly belong to Rosneft. We are letting it be known that there are no company assets in Ukraine at the moment," Rosneft said in a statement.