UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Supplying Fuel To Internal Market Only In Q3, Q4 - Head Of Company

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Russia's Rosneft Supplying Fuel to Internal Market Only in Q3, Q4 - Head of Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian oil company Rosneft is not exporting fuel in the second half of the year, sending it to the internal market instead, the company's CEO Igor Sechin said Tuesday.

"In the second half of the year, we are not exporting anything. All the fuel we produce is sent to the internal market only," Sechin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Market All

Recent Stories

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

7 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

34 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

1 hour ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.