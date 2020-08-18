MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian oil company Rosneft is not exporting fuel in the second half of the year, sending it to the internal market instead, the company's CEO Igor Sechin said Tuesday.

"In the second half of the year, we are not exporting anything. All the fuel we produce is sent to the internal market only," Sechin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.