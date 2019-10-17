Russian energy giant Rosneft has suspended operations at the eighth unit in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its closeness to the Syrian border and the unstable regional situation, First Vice President Eric Maurice Liron said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Rosneft has suspended operations at the eighth unit in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its closeness to the Syrian border and the unstable regional situation, First Vice President Eric Maurice Liron said on Thursday.

"Our plans on Kurdistan remain unchanged. The only thing that may become a limiting factor is the closeness to the border with Turkey ... As for the eleventh unit, we plan to proceed with producing like we used to. Meanwhile, the eighth unit is located slightly closer to the border, so we have decided to suspend operations until 100 percent safety of our employees is guaranteed," Liron told reporters.

Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan have signed a number of agreements to cooperate in the oil and gas sector. In February 2017, the sides agreed on an oil trading contract for 2017-2019. In October of that year, the parties also signed the documents needed to put agreements on sharing oil production among five sites on the territory of the autonomous region into effect.