UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosneft Suspends Operation At 8th Unit In Iraqi Kurdistan Over Closeness To Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

Russia's Rosneft Suspends Operation at 8th Unit in Iraqi Kurdistan Over Closeness to Syria

Russian energy giant Rosneft has suspended operations at the eighth unit in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its closeness to the Syrian border and the unstable regional situation, First Vice President Eric Maurice Liron said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Rosneft has suspended operations at the eighth unit in Iraqi Kurdistan due to its closeness to the Syrian border and the unstable regional situation, First Vice President Eric Maurice Liron said on Thursday.

"Our plans on Kurdistan remain unchanged. The only thing that may become a limiting factor is the closeness to the border with Turkey ... As for the eleventh unit, we plan to proceed with producing like we used to. Meanwhile, the eighth unit is located slightly closer to the border, so we have decided to suspend operations until 100 percent safety of our employees is guaranteed," Liron told reporters.

Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan have signed a number of agreements to cooperate in the oil and gas sector. In February 2017, the sides agreed on an oil trading contract for 2017-2019. In October of that year, the parties also signed the documents needed to put agreements on sharing oil production among five sites on the territory of the autonomous region into effect.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Oil February May October Border Gas 2017

Recent Stories

Man decorates car for Royal couple

6 minutes ago

NATO cannot 'make it' without Turkey

2 minutes ago

2 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

NAB arrests Akram Durrani's co accused in illegal ..

2 minutes ago

SFA denies false news on social media

2 minutes ago

Indian troops are in Kashmir to terrorize people, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.