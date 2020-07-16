UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's Rosneft state-owned oil company is revoking its 43 billion ruble ($630 million) lawsuit against Moscow-based RosBusinessConsulting daily (RBC), having achieved an understanding during consultations, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The company is satisfied with the result of consultations and the newspaper's stance and is revoking the suit," Rosneft spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are satisfied with the result of talks. It proves RBC's high journalistic standard. We are glad to see Rosneft's constructive attitude to this situation," RBC editor-in-chief Pyotr Kanayev told Sputnik.

In April, Rosneft announced that it terminated activities in Venezuela and sold all assets to a Russian state-owned company.

On May 20, the oil giant said it lodged a suit over reputational damage after RBC published an article whose headline said that the majority share of Rosneft's former assets in Venezuela were now owned by a joint-stock private security company belonging to a state-owned entity. Rosneft opined that this statement tricked the public, regulators and the market into thinking that it never abandoned business in Venezuela.

RBC argued, in response, that it took data from a publicly available government registers and stands by the accuracy of its article.

