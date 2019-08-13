(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has declined from commenting to Sputnik about the possibility of Russia delivering Su-35 fighters to Turkey, adding that only the intentions of two sides had been announced so far.

The Yeni Safak newspaper reported earlier in the week that Ankara was mulling Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters after the United States removed Turkey from its F-35 jet program. Turkey's arms procurement agencies have reportedly instructed the defense industry, Air Force Command and other concerned parties to assess Russia's proposal. A positive assessment will kick-start the relevant negotiations with Moscow, according to the newspaper.

"Currently, Rosoboronexport does not comment on the possibility of Turkey buying Russian Su-35 multirole fighters.

Only the intentions of the parties considering the issue have been announced," Rosoboronexport's spokesman Vjacheslav Davidenko said, when asked whether Turkey had reached out to the company for details on the acquisition.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. Shortly thereafter, CEO of Russian state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said Moscow was ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter was interested in the procurement.