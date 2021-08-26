KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia has received new orders from Central Asia countries for delivery of helicopters, small arms and border security systems, Alexander Mikheev, the director general of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told Sputnik.

"We are already working on a number of orders from the countries of the region [Central Asia] for the supply of Russian helicopters, small arms and modern highly efficient border security systems," Mikheev said when asked if Russia received new orders for arms delivery amid the situation in Afghanistan.

Rosoboronexport is ready to help Russia's partners in Central Asia to respond to emerging threats and provide them with the necessary weapons and military equipment in order to protect its population, sovereignty and independence, Mikheev added.