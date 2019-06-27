(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed several contracts for the export of small arms and close combat weapons at the ongoing International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said Thursday

"The new [export] contracts demonstrate not only the stable growth of demand for Russian small arms ... but it also shows that there is a global tendency in the necessity of effective countermeasures for terrorism and crime. Rosoboronexport is ready to satisfy this demand in full," Mikheev told reporters.

Mikheev added that Rosoboronexport was leading an active marketing campaign geared toward exporting Russian civil and service arms. The director general added that Rosoboronexport had received several contract offers for the ORSIS Т-5000 high precision sniper rifle, the semi-automatic Saiga-9 carbine, the Saiga-12 shotgun and their corresponding ammunition.

Mikheev also said that Rosoboronexport was ready not only to supply weapons to the global market, but also to cooperate with foreign partners on joint projects for research and development of new Russian weapons.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run until Sunday. Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is two more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.