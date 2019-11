DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia's Rosoboronexport will export $13.7 billion worth of weapons abroad in 2019 or, perhaps, even more, Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport's results speak for themselves. Last year we delivered [abroad] $13.7 billion worth of products, this year we will, perhaps, deliver even more or the same amount," Chemezov told reporters at an exhibition in Dubai.