MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia's Rosoboronexport will present Il-112V military transport aircraft and Il-114-300 civil plane at the MAKS-2021 air show, scheduled for July 20-25, Alexander Mikheev, the director of the defense industry company, announced.

"For Rosoboronexport, MAKS has been and remains the main platform for showing partners the best export samples of Russian aviation equipment and weapons, air defense and electronic warfare systems, including new products that no show in Zhukovsky can do without. In 2021, we invited more than 120 delegations from 65 countries, and we are going to present for the first time the Il-112V and Il-114-300 aircraft, the Ka-32A11M, Ansat-M, Mi-171A3 helicopters, as well as the S-350 Vityaz long-range anti-aircraft missile system," Mikheev said.