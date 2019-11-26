UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosoboronexport To Sell At Least $13Bln Worth Of Arms Annually Despite Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Rosoboronexport to Sell at Least $13Bln Worth of Arms Annually Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia's Rosoboronexport will export at least $13 billion worth of weapons annually despite sanctions, the director general of the organization, Alexander Mikheev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The plan for defense products deliveries in 2019 matches the level of the previous three years.

Despite sanctions, which we see exclusively as a manifestation of unfair competition, Rosoboronexport has achieved an annual level of $13 billion over the past years, and we do not intend to lower this bar," Mikheev said.

Over the past 19 years, Rosoboronexport has increased its export volume by over four times, from $3.3 billion in 2001 to $13.7 billion in 2018.

