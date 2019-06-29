(@FahadShabbir)

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will sign contracts for the export of aircraft and air defense systems before the end of this year, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Saturday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will sign contracts for the export of aircraft and air defense systems before the end of this year, the company 's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Saturday.

"By the end of 2019, we will complete implementation of a number of existing contracts, but we will also sign new ones for the export of aircraft, air defense systems and other equipment," Mikheev said during the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019.

The forum demonstrates that Russian arms exports stand firm amid sanctions imposed by Western competitors, he noted, adding that some transactions are settled in national currencies, not in Dollars.

"Through Rosoboronexport, we annually supply other countries with equipment and weapons worth about $13 billion, and the company's current order book is $52 billion," Mikheev said.

Earlier in the week, Rosoboronexport said it had signed contracts for the export of ssmall arms and close combat weapons during the forum. The company noted that it was ready not only to supply weapons to the global market, but also to cooperate with foreign partners on joint projects for research and development of new Russian weapons.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run until Sunday. Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is two more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.