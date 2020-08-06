Russian federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor has filed a complaint with the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to challenge the court's previous decision to not recover compensation from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg for polluting the Novaya River, according to the documents published on the Electronic Justice legal portal

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian Federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor has filed a complaint with the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to challenge the court's previous decision to not recover compensation from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg for polluting the Novaya River, according to the documents published on the Electronic Justice legal portal.

The initial lawsuit was filed by Rosprirodnadzor against Northern Capital Gateway LLC, the managing company of the airport in a bid to recover 162.

6 million rubles ($2.2 million) as compensation for damage from the discharge of sewage waters from Pulkovo Airport into the river.

According to the watchdog, the company discharged sewage waters to the Novaya River through the same-named channel from April-May 2018. In July, a court ruled that Rosprirodnadzor had violated the relevant methods and instructions while taking water samples, which did not allow for confirming the damage that was caused to the river.