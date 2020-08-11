UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo Negotiates Opening New Offices In Other Countries

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo Negotiates Opening New Offices in Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian international cooperation agency, also known as Rossotrudnichestvo, is negotiating opening new representative offices in several countries, the agency's head, Yevgeny Primakov, said on Tuesday.

Primakov was appointed at the helm of Rossotrudnichestvo by President Vladimir Putin on June 25.

Back then, the new head told Sputnik that the agency was "in for great changes."

"There are talks about opening centers in several countries. I will not name them in order not to jeopardize the talks. We are interested in having more of these centers and having them swamped with work," Primakov said.

The agency currently has 97 offices in 80 countries across the globe.

