MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of humanitarian cooperation, is interested in showcasing Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 to the foreign community, Yevgeny Primakov, the new head of the agency, told Sputnik in an interview.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This is one of the most important stories that we can export because we have surprised the world with a low death rate.

And thanks to our high-quality healthcare and the fact that we have vaccines, not even just one, is already our strong side. Let the various tests, licensing, certification and approval end, and I would like through the Rossotrudnichestvo network, to present this vaccine to the world and show its effectiveness," Primakov said.

Rossotrudnichestvo currently has 97 offices in 80 countries across the globe. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that Moscow has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries.