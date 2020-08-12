UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo Willing To Present COVID-19 Vaccine Worldwide - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo Willing to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Worldwide - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of humanitarian cooperation, is interested in showcasing Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 to the foreign community, Yevgeny Primakov, the new head of the agency, told Sputnik in an interview.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This is one of the most important stories that we can export because we have surprised the world with a low death rate.

And thanks to our high-quality healthcare and the fact that we have vaccines, not even just one, is already our strong side. Let the various tests, licensing, certification and approval end, and I would like through the Rossotrudnichestvo network, to present this vaccine to the world and show its effectiveness," Primakov said.

Rossotrudnichestvo currently has 97 offices in 80 countries across the globe. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that Moscow has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recove ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

25 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.