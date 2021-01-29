(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia Rostec company has begun developing the new equipment for the "Soldier of the Future" of the fourth generation, the company's press service said Friday.

The Russian armed forces received more than 300,000 of Ratnik equipment by the end of 2020, the third generation equipment is being developed.

its name is Sotnik, and some of its elements are in preliminary trials.

Rostec has now started exploration work for the fourth generation equipment. It will analyze the most advanced equipment of the world's most technological armed forces and determine ways to develop a new type of equipment.