UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rostec Begins Developing 4th Generation Equipment For 'Futuristic Soldier'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Rostec Begins Developing 4th Generation Equipment for 'Futuristic Soldier'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia Rostec company has begun developing the new equipment for the "Soldier of the Future" of the fourth generation, the company's press service said Friday.

The Russian armed forces received more than 300,000 of Ratnik equipment by the end of 2020, the third generation equipment is being developed.

its name is Sotnik, and some of its elements are in preliminary trials.

Rostec has now started exploration work for the fourth generation equipment. It will analyze the most advanced equipment of the world's most technological armed forces and determine ways to develop a new type of equipment.

Related Topics

World Russia Company 2020

Recent Stories

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

25 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

25 minutes ago

Virus pushes French economy into deep recession

25 minutes ago

Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in aval ..

25 minutes ago

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

32 minutes ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.