MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022, head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"As for the aircraft industry, in addition to military and combat aircraft, the production of which we doubled last year, we pay a lot of attention to civil aviation," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rostec also doubled the production of military helicopters in 2022, the official added.

"As for the helicopter industry, in 2022, our holding Russian Helicopters produced 296 helicopters... the year before there were only 134. This is a significant increase. But this, of course, is primarily due to the increase of the state defense order. For the state defense order, we have doubled the production of military helicopters," Chemezov said.

Russian manufacturers have a chance to fill the niche of the foreign companies that have left Russia before they return, Putin concluded.