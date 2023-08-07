Open Menu

Russia's Rostec CEO Says Production Of Fighter Jets Doubled In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Rostec CEO Says Production of Fighter Jets Doubled in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022, head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"As for the aircraft industry, in addition to military and combat aircraft, the production of which we doubled last year, we pay a lot of attention to civil aviation," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rostec also doubled the production of military helicopters in 2022, the official added.

"As for the helicopter industry, in 2022, our holding Russian Helicopters produced 296 helicopters... the year before there were only 134. This is a significant increase. But this, of course, is primarily due to the increase of the state defense order. For the state defense order, we have doubled the production of military helicopters," Chemezov said.

Russian manufacturers have a chance to fill the niche of the foreign companies that have left Russia before they return, Putin concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

53 seconds ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

1 hour ago
FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

3 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World