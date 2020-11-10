(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's state corporation Rostec announced on Tuesday it had completed the construction of the first experimental MC-21-300 twin-jet airliner with Russian PD-14 engines.

"The Irkut corporation [part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation] has completed the construction of the experimental MC-21-300 plane that will conduct test flights with Russian PD-14 engines," Rostec said in a press release.