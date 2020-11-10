UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rostec Completed Construction Of 1st MC-21 Plane With Russian PD-14 Engines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Rostec Completed Construction of 1st MC-21 Plane With Russian PD-14 Engines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's state corporation Rostec announced on Tuesday it had completed the construction of the first experimental MC-21-300 twin-jet airliner with Russian PD-14 engines.

"The Irkut corporation [part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation] has completed the construction of the experimental MC-21-300 plane that will conduct test flights with Russian PD-14 engines," Rostec said in a press release.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

26 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.