Russia's Rostec Completed Construction Of 1st MC-21 Plane With Russian PD-14 Engines
Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russia's state corporation Rostec announced on Tuesday it had completed the construction of the first experimental MC-21-300 twin-jet airliner with Russian PD-14 engines.
"The Irkut corporation [part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation] has completed the construction of the experimental MC-21-300 plane that will conduct test flights with Russian PD-14 engines," Rostec said in a press release.