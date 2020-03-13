Russian Rostec state corporation has designed an exoskeleton that allows a person to sit without a chair or hold a 10 kilogram (22 pound) object in their outstretched hand for an extended period of time, the corporation said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russian Rostec state corporation has designed an exoskeleton that allows a person to sit without a chair or hold a 10 kilogram (22 pound) object in their outstretched hand for an extended period of time, the corporation said on Friday.

"An industrial exoskeleton developed by Rostec has multiple functions.

You can use just the lower limb modules that will release pressure off your legs, allowing you to sit without a chair or squat without feeling any discomfort. The system's upper body allows you to carry heavy cargo or, for example, hold a weight of up to 10 kilograms indefinitely," Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko said.

The exoskeleton's key feature is said to be its modularity. The "soft" elements minimize the pressure to one's spine, while "hard" ones amplify a person's strength and endurance.