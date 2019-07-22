UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rostec Executes Almost 100% Of State Defense Orders For 2018 - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia's state corporation Rostec completed 99.6 percent of its state defense orders contracted last year, Rostec's General Director Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"In 2018, Rostec enterprises managed to achieve good results in the area of state defense orders, defense industry cooperation and diversifying defense enterprises.

The level of fulfillment of the state defense orders by the corporation's companies amounted to 99.6 percent," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as quoted by the Kremlin.

According to the Rostec general director, Russia's arms exporter Rosoboronexport made record $13.7 billion in sales last year.

Net profit was $128 billion, he added.

