(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's state corporation Rostec completed 99.6 percent of its state defense orders contracted last year, Rostec's General Director Sergey Chemezov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russia 's state corporation Rostec completed 99.6 percent of its state defense orders contracted last year, Rostec's General Director Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"In 2018, Rostec enterprises managed to achieve good results in the area of state defense orders, defense industry cooperation and diversifying defense enterprises.

The level of fulfillment of the state defense orders by the corporation's companies amounted to 99.6 percent," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as quoted by the Kremlin.

According to the Rostec general director, Russia's arms exporter Rosoboronexport made record $13.7 billion in sales last year.

Net profit was $128 billion, he added.