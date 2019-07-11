(@imziishan)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia's state-owned industrial conglomerate Rostec is interested in building hospitals in Bolivia and supplying medical equipment there, Vladimir Sprinchan, the Russian ambassador to Bolivia, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Today, the Bolivian delegation, led by President Evo Morales, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various issues relating to both countries.

"There is an offer from our company Rostec to participate in healthcare projects. Bolivia has started modernizing this area now, it is necessary to build new hospitals, to supply new equipment. Rostec is ready to participate in three segments of this project, those regarding hospitals and equipment, and also raising qualification of personnel," the ambassador said.

Sprinchan added that Rostec is interested in taking part mainly mainly in a comprehensive project, and that it could come up during the negotiations between the Russian and Bolivian presidents.

Under Morales, relations between Bolivia and Russia has been developing at a steady pace. Russian energy giant Gazprom has been involved in developing Bolivian gas fields, and the country also has been a good client of Russian weapon manufacturers. The current meeting might expand Russia-Bolivia partnership in other areas.