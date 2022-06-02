UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rostec Planning To Produce Over 500 Homegrown Civil Aircraft By 2030 - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Russia is planning to produce up to 110 domestically made civil planes by 2025 and over 500 by 2030, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, said on Thursday

"It is planned to launch more than 110 aircraft of various types by 2025, and more than 500 by 2030 planes with the use of Russia's high technologies," Chemezov told Turkish newspaper Star.

He said that the refusal of Airbus and Boeing to supply Russia with aircraft "will be more painful for Western producers than for Russia in the long term," adding that "Western suppliers running businesses in Russia has lost a huge trade market.

" The CEO said that the situation is difficult for Russia but not "fatal."

"Yes, the current situation is difficult for us. But we can handle it. This is a big window of opportunity for us," Chemezov said.

The Rostec chief explained that Russia was planning to expand its fleet of 150 Sukhoi Superjet aircraft with another 20 by the end of the year. The United Aircraft Corporation of Russia, Rostec's subsidiary, will be delivering at least 20 Sukhoi Superjet planes per year from 2024.

