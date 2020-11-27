UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rostec Plans To Create New Multipurpose Short-Range Air Defense Missile System

Fri 27th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) A new multipurpose short-range surface-to-air missile system, capable of hitting targets of all types, will be created in Russia, Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the cluster of weapons at the Rostec state corporation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We want to create an all-purpose short-range surface-to-air missile system equipped with a combination of weapons. The weapons should be capable of hitting all kinds of targets, including surface targets," Ozdoev said.

The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system is one of the first results of this concept, the Rostec official noted.

"Its popularity and worldwide recognition indicate that we are moving in the right direction. It has confirmed its combat capabilities in real combat conditions in Syria. The invaluable combat experience facilitates further work," Ozdoev said.

The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers.

