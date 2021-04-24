UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rostec Plans To Register Own Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine By 2022 - CEO

Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to register its single-dose coronavirus vaccine by the beginning of 2022, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Saturday

"Yes, there should be a lot of vaccines.

[As for our vaccine,] you will need only one shot instead of two. I hope that toward the end of the year, maybe by the beginning of the next year, we will be able to register the vaccine," Chemezov said as aired by Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

