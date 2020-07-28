UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rostec Says Defense Orders Portfolio Totals $51.1Bln

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Russia's Rostec Says Defense Orders Portfolio Totals $51.1Bln

The portfolio of defense orders of Russia's state corporation Rostec totals $51.1 billion, with partners being most interested in air force and air defense equipment, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Tuesday at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The portfolio of defense orders of Russia's state corporation Rostec totals $51.1 billion, with partners being most interested in air force and air defense equipment, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Tuesday at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the beginning of the year, Russia's defense orders portfolio amounted to $55 billion.

"As for the defense cooperation, the orders portfolio is maintained at the 2018 level and totals $51.1 billion. This is a large package, and we maintain this volume for the third consecutive year ... The demand for products related to the air force and the air defense is the highest," Chemezov said, presenting a report on Rostec activities in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

3 minutes ago

Smart Dubai collaborates with DHA to upgrade ‘Sm ..

21 minutes ago

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual wor ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai South extends stimulus package support growi ..

51 minutes ago

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.