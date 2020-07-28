The portfolio of defense orders of Russia's state corporation Rostec totals $51.1 billion, with partners being most interested in air force and air defense equipment, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Tuesday at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The portfolio of defense orders of Russia's state corporation Rostec totals $51.1 billion, with partners being most interested in air force and air defense equipment, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Tuesday at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the beginning of the year, Russia's defense orders portfolio amounted to $55 billion.

"As for the defense cooperation, the orders portfolio is maintained at the 2018 level and totals $51.1 billion. This is a large package, and we maintain this volume for the third consecutive year ... The demand for products related to the air force and the air defense is the highest," Chemezov said, presenting a report on Rostec activities in 2019.