MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Rostec is developing long-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), industrial director of the Russian state corporation's weapons cluster Bekkhan Ozdoyev told Sputnik.

MANPADS are designed to be carried and fired by one person. Their maximum range today is 5-6 kilometers (3.1-3.7 miles).

"Work is currently underway to increase the range of our MANPADS," Ozdoyev said in response to a relevant question.