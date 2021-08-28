(@FahadShabbir)

The use of passive exoskeletons has helped boosting combat capabilities of Russia's military units that operate in Syria, Russian Rostec state corporation has told Sputnik

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The use of passive exoskeletons has helped boosting combat capabilities of Russia's military units that operate in Syria, Russian Rostec state corporation has told Sputnik.

"Apart from increasing capabilities of a [single] soldier, [the exoskeleton] increases the combat potential of an entire [combat] unit. The tactical use experience speaks to that as well.

There are sappers units equipped with passive exoskeletons operating in Syria," Rostec said at the ongoing Army-2021 military forum in the Moscow Region.

Despite not having electric motors, passive exoskeletons can minimize the pressure on one's musculoskeletal system, allowing a soldier to carry a heavy load across long distances on flat terrain.

Rostec is showcasing the first prototype of its combat exoskeleton with electric motors at the Army-2021.