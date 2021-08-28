UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rostec Says Its Exoskeletons Proved Effectiveness In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:41 PM

Russia's Rostec Says Its Exoskeletons Proved Effectiveness in Syria

The use of passive exoskeletons has helped boosting combat capabilities of Russia's military units that operate in Syria, Russian Rostec state corporation has told Sputnik

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The use of passive exoskeletons has helped boosting combat capabilities of Russia's military units that operate in Syria, Russian Rostec state corporation has told Sputnik.

"Apart from increasing capabilities of a [single] soldier, [the exoskeleton] increases the combat potential of an entire [combat] unit. The tactical use experience speaks to that as well.

There are sappers units equipped with passive exoskeletons operating in Syria," Rostec said at the ongoing Army-2021 military forum in the Moscow Region.

Despite not having electric motors, passive exoskeletons can minimize the pressure on one's musculoskeletal system, allowing a soldier to carry a heavy load across long distances on flat terrain.

Rostec is showcasing the first prototype of its combat exoskeleton with electric motors at the Army-2021.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Agriculture Deptt stresses clean cotton picking fo ..

Agriculture Deptt stresses clean cotton picking for handsome price

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Domodedovo Receives Message About Bomb on ..

Russia's Domodedovo Receives Message About Bomb on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight - Au ..

15 minutes ago
 Food authority recovered 2000 kg substandard custa ..

Food authority recovered 2000 kg substandard custard powder

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque visits China-Pakistan Iron Brothe ..

Ambassador Haque visits China-Pakistan Iron Brothers Young Artists Exhibition in ..

15 minutes ago
 SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled for Sunday Over B ..

SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled for Sunday Over Bad Weather - NASA

15 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.