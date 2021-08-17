UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rostec Setting Up Commission To Investigate Crash Of Il-112V Military Plane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:09 PM

Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik that it set up a commission with participation of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the crash of the Il-112V military transport aircraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik that it set up a commission with participation of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the crash of the Il-112V military transport aircraft.

The prototype Il-112V light military transport aircraft crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in the Moscow region.

According to a Sputnik source, the crash was likely caused by engine fire. The crew presumably did not survive the accident.

"Rostec is establishing an internal commission with participation of experts of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the cause of the accident of the Il-112V plane, which crashed today during a training flight in the Moscow region's Kubinka," a spokesman for the corporation said.

