MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik that it set up a commission with participation of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the crash of the Il-112V military transport aircraft.

The prototype Il-112V light military transport aircraft crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in the Moscow region.

According to a Sputnik source, the crash was likely caused by engine fire. The crew presumably did not survive the accident.

"Rostec is establishing an internal commission with participation of experts of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the cause of the accident of the Il-112V plane, which crashed today during a training flight in the Moscow region's Kubinka," a spokesman for the corporation said.