Russia's Rostec Signed Contracts Worth Over $3.1Bln At MAKS Air Show

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russia's Rostec Signed Contracts Worth Over $3.1Bln at MAKS Air Show

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia's state corporation Rostec signed contracts worth over 230 billion rubles ($3.1 billion) at the ongoing MAKS-2021 international air show, which exceeds all expectations, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Friday.

"The results of the air show exceeded all expectations: our companies signed agreements with partners worth over 230 billion rubles," Chemezov said, as quoted by Rostec.

"Rostec presented over 500 product samples at the air show, including around 50 new products: airplanes, helicopters, UAVs, avionics, engines and much more, including a new Sukhoi tactical aircraft Checkmate," Chemezov added.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

More Stories From World

