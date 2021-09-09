MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The first export contract for Russia's new sports pistol Aspid was signed, it will be shipped to a European country, Russia's Rostec state corporation said on Thursday.

"The Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (part of Rostec) will for the first time export the RG120 self-loading pistol of 9X19 mm caliber, created as part of the Aspid development work.

The first batch of pistols will be delivered to a European customer this year," Rostec said in a statement.

"Aspid is a sports pistol developed on the basis of combat equipment. Its guaranteed resource totals 25,000 shots. It is equipped with a magazine for 18 rounds, a rail mount for and a Picatinny rail," Bekkhan Ozdoev, Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons and ammunition, added.