Russia's Rostec Signed First Contract To Export Aspid Sports Pistol To Europe
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The first export contract for Russia's new sports pistol Aspid was signed, it will be shipped to a European country, Russia's Rostec state corporation said on Thursday.
"The Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (part of Rostec) will for the first time export the RG120 self-loading pistol of 9X19 mm caliber, created as part of the Aspid development work.
The first batch of pistols will be delivered to a European customer this year," Rostec said in a statement.
"Aspid is a sports pistol developed on the basis of combat equipment. Its guaranteed resource totals 25,000 shots. It is equipped with a magazine for 18 rounds, a rail mount for and a Picatinny rail," Bekkhan Ozdoev, Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons and ammunition, added.