Russia's Rostec Sold Over 160 Aircraft Units, Including 58 SSJ100 Planes, At MAKS Air Show

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Rostec Sold Over 160 Aircraft Units, Including 58 SSJ100 Planes, at MAKS Air Show

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Enterprises of Russia's Rostec signed agreements for 161 aircraft units, including 58 SSJ100 planes, at the MAKS-2021 international air show, the state corporation said on Friday.

"Enterprises of Rostec state corporation signed agreements for supplies of 161 aircraft units.

Thus, the United Aircraft Corporation will supply 58 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and 19 regional Il-114-300 aircraft to customers. The Russian Helicopters signed agreements for the supply of 84 helicopters, including Mi-171A3 , Ka-62, Mi-38, Mi-8 and Ansat," Rostec said in a statement.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

