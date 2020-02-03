UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rostec To Present More Than 500 Pieces Of Military Equipment At Defexpo India

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russia's Rostec to Present More Than 500 Pieces of Military Equipment at Defexpo India

Russian state corporation Rostec is set to participate in the international military exhibition Defexpo India-2020 and is planning to showcase its newest military technology there, including combat modules and anti-drone systems, a press release published by Rostec said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian state corporation Rostec is set to participate in the international military exhibition Defexpo India-2020 and is planning to showcase its newest military technology there, including combat modules and anti-drone systems, a press release published by Rostec said on Monday.

The exhibition is set to run from Wednesday through Sunday in Lucknow, the capital of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The AU-220M combat module will be presented for the first time outside of Russia by the Uralvagonzavod manufacturer, which is a part of Rostec. Additionally, another Rostec subsidiary Shvabe Holding is set to showcase anti-drone systems, namely the Pishchal-PRO and Taran-PRO.

"India is one of the key importers of Russian weaponry.

Our countries have a strategic partnership ... In addition to the direct supply of weapons and military equipment, we are developing projects of local production [in India]," Viktor Kladov, Rostec's Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department, said, as quoted in the press release.

In addition, Rostec will present the T-90S, T-90MS and modernized T-72 battle tanks, the Ansat multipurpose helicopter, and the MI-38 and Mi-171A2 transport helicopters at the exhibition.

Defexpo is held in India once every two years and is organized by the country's defense ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry a non-government, non-profit industry association. Defexpo is one of the largest exhibitions in the arms industry.

