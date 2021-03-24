Russia's Rostec corporation will present the world's first aircraft with an electric engine at this year's edition of the MAKS international airshow in the Moscow Region, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday, commenting on Rostec's recent announcement that a "brand new" aircraft will be presented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation will present the world's first aircraft with an electric engine at this year's edition of the MAKS international airshow in the Moscow Region, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday, commenting on Rostec's recent announcement that a "brand new" aircraft will be presented.

"This is the thing we were working on jointly with the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects, an electric plane based on the principles of superconductivity," Borisov told reporters.

On February 5, Russia started testing its prospective superconductive electric engine as part of a flying laboratory on a Yak-40 jet.