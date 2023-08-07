(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022, head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"As for the aircraft industry, in addition to military and combat aircraft, the production of which we doubled last year, we pay a lot of attention to civil aviation," Chemezov at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.