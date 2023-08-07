Open Menu

Russia's Rostect CEO Says Production Of Fighter Jets Doubled In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia's Rostect CEO Says Production of Fighter Jets Doubled in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia doubled the production of fighter jets in 2022, head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"As for the aircraft industry, in addition to military and combat aircraft, the production of which we doubled last year, we pay a lot of attention to civil aviation," Chemezov at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

56 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World