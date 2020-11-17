UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rostelecom, China's Huawei Present Gaming Router With AI Technology

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia's state-controlled telecom provider Rostelecom and Chinese tech giant Huawei presented a gaming router with artificial intelligence (AI) technology on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Specially designed for gamers, the Wi-fi router prioritizes traffic and minimizes packet transmission latency.

Specially designed for gamers, the Wi-fi router prioritizes traffic and minimizes packet transmission latency.

At the moment, the device supports 18 of the most popular online games. In the future, it will also get a function to accelerate cloud gaming.

With the data transfer speed of more than 2 Gbit/s, the router is the most powerful Rostelecom device in the mass segment. AI reduces traffic recognition time compared to deep packet inspection (DPI) technology.

The Gaming RT-X router is already available to customers in St. Petersburg and several other Russian regions.

