Russia's RT Says German-language Channel To Keep Broadcasting Despite Ban
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 09:01 PM
Moscow, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The head of Russian state broadcaster RT said Wednesday the network's German-language channel will continue broadcasting after a German regulator banned its transmission amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West.
"This is complete nonsense. We will not stop broadcasting," RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter.