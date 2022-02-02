The head of Russian state broadcaster RT said Wednesday the network's German-language channel will continue broadcasting after a German regulator banned its transmission amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West

"This is complete nonsense. We will not stop broadcasting," RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter.