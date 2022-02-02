UrduPoint.com

Russia's RT Says German-language Channel To Keep Broadcasting Despite Ban

Published February 02, 2022

The head of Russian state broadcaster RT said Wednesday the network's German-language channel will continue broadcasting after a German regulator banned its transmission amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West

Moscow, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The head of Russian state broadcaster RT said Wednesday the network's German-language channel will continue broadcasting after a German regulator banned its transmission amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West.

"This is complete nonsense. We will not stop broadcasting," RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said on Twitter.

>