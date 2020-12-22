UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rubin Design Bureau Built Over 1,000 Submarines, Including 116 For Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Rubin Design Bureau Built Over 1,000 Submarines, Including 116 for Export

ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering has constructed 948 submarines for the Russian Navy and 116 submarines for foreign naval forces over 120 years of its operation, the design bureau said on Tuesday on the occasion of its 120th anniversary.

According to the press service of the enterprise, 116 submarines designed by Rubin entered services with the naval forces of 15 states.

"Thanks to the design of nuclear and non-nuclear submarines within the walls of one enterprise, the search for new technical and scientific solutions does not stop.

We continue to work on improving ships of various types and creating new promising projects," Rubin director general, Igor Vilnit, said as quoted by the press service.

It is noted that the entire nuclear submarine fleet of Russia, armed with ballistic missiles, was built in accordance with Rubin projects, and since 1956, a total of 143 strategic submarines have been built by Rubin employees.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Enterprise

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

8 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

11 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

26 minutes ago

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.