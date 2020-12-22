(@FahadShabbir)

ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering has constructed 948 submarines for the Russian Navy and 116 submarines for foreign naval forces over 120 years of its operation, the design bureau said on Tuesday on the occasion of its 120th anniversary.

According to the press service of the enterprise, 116 submarines designed by Rubin entered services with the naval forces of 15 states.

"Thanks to the design of nuclear and non-nuclear submarines within the walls of one enterprise, the search for new technical and scientific solutions does not stop.

We continue to work on improving ships of various types and creating new promising projects," Rubin director general, Igor Vilnit, said as quoted by the press service.

It is noted that the entire nuclear submarine fleet of Russia, armed with ballistic missiles, was built in accordance with Rubin projects, and since 1956, a total of 143 strategic submarines have been built by Rubin employees.