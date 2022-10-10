UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rubin Design Bureau Plans To Create New AIP System For Subs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia's Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering "Rubin" plans to create an anaerobic (air-independent) power system for non-nuclear submarines based on hydrogen production from diesel fuel, Andrey Baranov, Rubin's Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activities and Military Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik.

Air-independent propulsion (AIP) increases a submarine's stealth, since it allows it to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen, removing the need for surfacing.

"We are creating an AIP system based on fuel elements with hydrogen production from diesel fuel. We get water from oxygen and hydrogen, and electricity is released. The most difficult question is: where to get hydrogen from? Carrying it with you is cumbersome, loading it is difficult and dangerous. Therefore, we propose to obtain it from diesel fuel," Baranov explained to Sputnik.

