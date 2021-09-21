UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rubin Presented To Defense Ministry Several Projects Of 5th-Generation Submarines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:15 PM

Russia's Rubin Presented to Defense Ministry Several Projects of 5th-Generation Submarines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering has presented to the defense ministry several new projects of fifth-generation non-nuclear submarines, including Kalina, Rubin Deputy Director General Andrey Baranov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian navy is currently being equipped with fourth-generation submarines, including nuclear-powered Borey and Yasen, and non-nuclear Lada.

"Rubin has presented several options to the navy. It is up to the state customer to decide," Baranov said, asked about the fate of the Kalina project.

Last September, United Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik that projects of the latest fifth-generation submarines, nuclear Husky and diesel Kalina, are no longer funded by the defense ministry, with the corporation developing them at its own expense.

