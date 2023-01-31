UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rudenko Draws Japanese Ambassador's Attention To Tokyo's Unfriendly Steps

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko drew his attention to Tokyo's unfriendly steps toward Moscow, including the announced sanctions, and urged him to refrain from anti-Russian measures leading to the degradation of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"On January 30, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki for a substantive conversation on the most pressing issues of bilateral relations.

We drew the attention of the Japanese side to a series of unfriendly steps taken recently by the administration of F. Kishida in relation to Russia, including the next sanctions 'package' announced on January 27," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Tokyo to take a pragmatic line and refrain from anti-Russian measures leading to the degradation of bilateral relations, the ministry added.

