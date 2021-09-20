UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ruling Party Ahead In Parliamentary Vote With Over 48% - Election Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russia's Ruling Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 48% - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the State Duma election with 48.46 percent, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after more than 70 percent of the ballots were counted.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 196 single-mandate Constituencies, according to the election commission.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 20.3 percent (leading in 14 constituencies). The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 7.69 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.43 percent.

The New People party is barely passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 5.55 percent.

Related Topics

Election Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

8 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

11 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

11 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.