MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead in the State Duma election with 48.46 percent, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after more than 70 percent of the ballots were counted.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 196 single-mandate Constituencies, according to the election commission.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 20.3 percent (leading in 14 constituencies). The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 7.69 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.43 percent.

The New People party is barely passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 5.55 percent.