MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's ruling United Russia party, which holds a majority in the parliament's lower house, supports Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy for prime minister unanimously, following his nomination to the post by President Vladimir Putin, the State Duma speaker's aide, Anastasia Kashevarova, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned.

"United Russia is unanimously in favor," Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram blog.

Additionally, Kashevarova said that Mishustin had said that the Cabinet's further work would be built in close cooperation with the parliament.