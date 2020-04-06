UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rusagro Expects Intense Working Regime To Continue Until Mid-May Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Rusagro, Russia's leading agricultural company and the main producer of pork, fats and sugar, expects that the intense working conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Russian business would persist at least until mid-May, the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Maxim Basov, told Russian channel RBC in an interview broadcast Monday.

"All efforts are being made today to ensure that the company continues to operate in any scenario that may occur. Unfortunately, we understand that the situation with the coronavirus will continue to develop rather poorly.

We believe that the current working regime will continue at least until mid-May. We see that what is currently happening in Moscow [large-scale outbreak and lockdown] is likely to develop in other major cities," Basov said.

According to the CEO, the main goals of the company amid the pandemic are to secure liquidity, maintain production and protect its employees.

Russia has reported 6,343 COVID-19 cases in 80 regions and 47 fatalities from the virus. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending paid holidays, introduced in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, until May 1.

